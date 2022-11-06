Greg Adelsbach

Greg Adelsbach was born Gregory Hugh Adelsbach on April 13, 1965, to Pete and Pat Adelsbach in Porterville, Calif. He lived with his mom, dad and younger sister Kristi in California until November of 1978, when the family moved to Moscow. He attended Moscow Jr. High and High School. Greg went to Idaho State University, College of Southern Idaho and Eastern Washington.

Greg then moved back to Porterville, where he met his future wife, Stephanie, and they were married Sept. 7, 1990. Greg and Steph moved to Washington state in 1991, and settled in Clarkston in 1994, where they raised three beautiful children, Doug, Danae and Danielle.