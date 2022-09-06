Great Roper Montana (Jr.) Back

<text>BEST IN THEIR FIELD — Montie Montana Jr. (right), shown with his famous father when they performed trick and fancy roping at the 1952 Lewiston Roundup, is returning this year to carry on the family tradition. Young Montie, only 17 in his debut here, is considered second only to his father in handling a lariat.</text>
The greatest family name since Will Rogers in trick and fancy roping, Montie Montana, has been added to the “extras” for the 20th annual Lewiston Roundup.
Montie himself, who last appeared at the Roundup in 1952, won’t be here in person, but his 28-year-old son, Montie Jr., and his wife and two young children have been booked for the three performances this weekend.
Many a fan will be able to recall the precision performances by Montie Jr., when he was still learning the ropes from dad at the 18th annual Roundup, He was 17 then. This famous family has trouped to every large rodeo event and played at hundreds of fairs throughout the country and on foreign soil.
Now Montie Jr., who took his first horseback ride when he was 3-days-old, is carrying on the family tradition. His famous father meanwhile is living in Southern California, doing television and movie work and acting as technical director for a new Western series.
Although Montie Jr., can’t remember that first horseback ride, he has been reminded of it enough times to write recently, “My father brought his horse up to Wilshire Hospital (Los Angeles) and the nurses weren’t too pleased with the idea but he took me outside and gave me a little ride on the horse. At the age of 6-months I was put on the stage for the first time by Leo Carrillo at a Will Rogers benefit at Santa Barbara, Calif.
“When I was 3-years-old I worked a rodeo at the Portland International Fair where I came out on my trick horse Button (a pinto) and made him do his tricks laying down and sitting up and dancing; and I spun a little trick rope. I remember this very well because the horse went out there and turned around and went back over the gate. I couldn’t ride too well and he stopped real quick and I fell off over his head. My dad made me get back on and go out and do my act. I remember that real well, falling off my horse. That was more or less my start in rodeo business and I traveled with my folks in about 40 states, Mexico, Canada and Hawaii ...”
Grammar school for Montie Jr., was taught in their trailer by his mother. When he reached the higher grades, his parents stayed closer to home so the youngster could attend regular school classes. In 1952 Montie Jr. entered the University of California at Davis with the idea of studying to be a veterinarian. After three years he switched to animal husbandry and after graduation in 1957 did a two-year stint as a commissioned lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
While on active duty at Fort Bonning, Ga., Montie Jr. took the big plunge. He flew to California and married his college sweetheart, Joni Dunn of Oakdale, Calif. She was reared on a cattle ranch at Oakdale, known as the cowboy capital of California.
Before his return to civilian life, Montie Jr. was riding academy officer at Fort Carson, Colo., and served as entertainment officer. In his off-duty time he had a Western radio show and did a trick roping act and played the banjo at a Cascade, Colo., night club.
After his army service ended, Montie Jr. worked on a Colorado horse ranch until June, 1960, when the show business bug took its hold again. Now he and his charming wife and children, Montie III, 15-months, and Kelly, 4, are back on the circuit — in the true Montana Family tradition.
This story was published in the Sept. 6, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.