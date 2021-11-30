Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Grace Y. Baldus passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the age of 93 of natural causes.
On March 28, 1928, Grace was welcomed into this world on the family farm by her parents Wallace and Lucy Hill. She rode her horse to attend her first three years at Fairview County School. She then attended school in Nezperce, graduating in 1946. After graduating, she worked at the Lewis County Extension Office. A year later, she met the love of her life, Don Baldus. The two lovebirds ran off to Lewiston where they eloped July 16, 1947, at First Christian Church in Lewiston. After getting married, Grace worked at the ASCS office and in the spring of 1948, the two started farming north of Nezperce, establishing a well-known registered hog business. Grace supported the farm by raising chickens, and selling and delivering fryers, eggs and cream to neighboring communities. She never knew a stranger, her door was always open and food on the table for all. She loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit. She also loved playing games, and loved to win. Many of us experienced being a gracious loser.
Grace was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Parish, and Altar Society. She was one of the founding organizers of the Holy Trinity Garage Sale. After retirement, she was very active in the Nezperce Hobby Club. She loved making crafts and selling them at craft fairs. Many are fortunate to wrap themselves in one of Grace’s famous jean quilts.
She is survived by her children, Ed Baldus (Linda Scott), of Lewiston; Ron Baldus (Barb), of Camas, Wash.; Roy Baldus (Tammy), of Lewiston; Sue Silvers (Mitch), of Lewiston; Dave Baldus (Janice), of Nezperce; Cheryl Baldus (Kurt Trenkle), of Boise; son-in-law Doug Baune; 19 grandkids; and 43 great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter Carlene Baune; granddaughter Jessica Bagley; her siblings, Doris Sundahl, Roena Wendover, Lucy Meiners, Arlie Hill and Ralph Hill.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Donations may be made to the Nezperce Ambulance Fund or Nezperce Senior Center.