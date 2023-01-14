Grace Stark-Cook

Grace H. Stark-Cook, 83, a resident of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Wedgewood Terrace.
She was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Mitchell, S.D., to Lawson and Violet Doll. Grace was a direct relative of Laura Ingalls-Wilder. She attended school in South Dakota in a one-room schoolhouse from kindergarten through 12th grade. Grace pursued college and received her bachelor’s degree in education.
She married Everett Stark in November 1979, in Prosser, Wash. The couple moved to Lewiston in May 1993. He passed in November 1994.
She married Roger Cook in November 1998. He passed in December 2018.
Grace worked for the Lewiston School District before retiring.
Grace enjoyed family time, sewing for family and friends, and the local Lewiston Rodeo Royalty. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden, and enjoyed going to car shows with Roger. Her pride and joy was watching her grandchildren grow up and watching them play sports.
She is survived by her son, John Stark, of Sharpsville, Penn.; daughter Melanie and Stuart Flesland, of Colbert, Wash.; daughter Susan and Ken Hare, of Olympia; daughter Tami and Ryan Snarr, of Lewiston; and six grandchildren, Kyrstyne Martyne, Stuart Jr. and Morgan Flesland, Tyler and Brandon Hare and Logan Snarr.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.