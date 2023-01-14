Grace Stark-Cook

Grace H. Stark-Cook, 83, a resident of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Wedgewood Terrace.

She was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Mitchell, S.D., to Lawson and Violet Doll. Grace was a direct relative of Laura Ingalls-Wilder. She attended school in South Dakota in a one-room schoolhouse from kindergarten through 12th grade. Grace pursued college and received her bachelor’s degree in education.