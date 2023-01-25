It is with great sorrow we share the bright light of Grace Nathe Church, 91, of Lewiston, left the earth Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, while attended by her loving family.
She was born to the late Peter Nathe and Elizabeth Welle Nathe on Sept. 18, 1931, in Lewiston.
Grace graduated from Clarkston High School in 1949. She worked as a Service Representative for Pacific Northwest Bell from 1950-83. On June 18, 1955, she married the love of her life, Dwight S. Church.
A loving mother and avid baseball fan, Grace was also passionately involved in her church and community. Her Catholic faith and family were the most important things in her life. Her bright personality and upbeat spirit made an immediate and lasting impression on all who met her.
She was a past regent and member of the Catholic Daughters of America’s Court Cataldo, past president and volunteer of St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, and she was also a choir director, member and organist at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.
Grace was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Dwight S. Church. She was also predeceased by her brother Melvin Nathe, sister Gladys Pabst and brother Richard Nathe. Grace is survived by her sister Ethel Bowen, brother Vernon Nathe and his wife Lou Elsa, and Grace’s five children, Douglas and his wife Mary, David and his wife Laurie, Daniel and his wife Tami, Dena and her husband Mark Brigham, Duane and his wife Brynn. Grace is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Kara and her husband John Ownbey, Karin and her husband Gannon Johnson, Amy and her husband Wade McManigle, Richelle and her husband JJ Kowalkowski, David Church and his wife Stephanie Ogden, Dom Church, Drew and his wife Chelsey Leighton, Gracie Brigham, as well as her 11 great-grandchildren, Israel, Broderick, Kerrick and Trinity Ownbey, Roslyn and Aliza Johnson, Emma and Elise McManigle, Piper Kowalkowski, Jett and Cal Church.
In lieu of flowers, Grace preferred donations be made to any of the following: the LIFE Foundation at Lewiston School District to the Dwight Church Scholarship Fund, All Saints Catholic Church or to the American Legion Baseball Program.
A rosary will be recited for Grace at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. There will be a memorial luncheon after the services.