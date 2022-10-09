Grace Nadine Heick

Grace Nadine Heick, a native Idahoan who moved to Moscow when she was 4 years old, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, one week before her 102nd birthday.

Her parents, David Elmer and Nora Bell Kinder Anderson, homesteaded between St. Maries and Plummer. Grace was born in Plummer on Oct. 11, 1920. In 1925, they moved to Moscow so that her older brother, Alvin, could attend the University of Idaho. She also had an older sister, Mildred (May). Grace attended grade school, junior high and high school in Moscow and majored in education at the U of I, where she was a member of Mortar Board. She was recruited to teach kindergarten in Moscow, starting in a classroom in the high school and moving to the First Presbyterian Day School in the 1940s, where she taught more than 20 years.