Grace Nadine Heick, a native Idahoan who moved to Moscow when she was 4 years old, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, one week before her 102nd birthday.
Her parents, David Elmer and Nora Bell Kinder Anderson, homesteaded between St. Maries and Plummer. Grace was born in Plummer on Oct. 11, 1920. In 1925, they moved to Moscow so that her older brother, Alvin, could attend the University of Idaho. She also had an older sister, Mildred (May). Grace attended grade school, junior high and high school in Moscow and majored in education at the U of I, where she was a member of Mortar Board. She was recruited to teach kindergarten in Moscow, starting in a classroom in the high school and moving to the First Presbyterian Day School in the 1940s, where she taught more than 20 years.
She married Leonard Heick, a childhood friend and high school classmate, on April 8, 1943. Together, they farmed his family’s homestead and additional land around Moscow. Before Leonard died in 2004, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Grace was happiest when she was around her family and multigenerational assortment of friends. After retiring from teaching, she continued to enrich her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an accomplished seamstress and often did not use a pattern. She loved gardening and sharing her flowers with others. She took bouquets to weekly Friendly Neighbors luncheons as long as there were flowers blooming. Grace was dedicated to giving devotions regularly to the residents at Good Samaritan for 13 years.
She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School for both adults and children and considered herself to be a lifelong learner. She was a lifetime member of P.E.O. Chapter BH and was active in the League of Women Voters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, in 2004, sister Mildred May Beckwith in 2008, and brother David Alvin Anderson in 1967.
Survivors include son, John Steven Heick (Susan), of Moscow; daughter, Meredith Ann Heick (Rich Landers), of Spokane; grandchildren, Heidi Heick-Demers Mason, Ohio, Shane Heick (Eva Marie), of Coeur d’Alene, Brook Landers (Derek Smith), of Anacortes, Wash., Hillary Landers, of Juneau, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Victoria and Connor Demers, Tyler Marie, Ryan Marie and Joey Marie Heick, Livia and Lucy Landers; great-great-grandchild Carter Waddle; nephews Arthur E. Anderson (Mary), of Denver, John A. Beckwith (Edie), of Garden City, Idaho, Thomas G. Beckwith (Joline), of Ketchum, Idaho, Aaron Heick (Kendreia), of New York; niece Patricia Jane Beckwith, of Chico, Calif.; brother-in-law Cecil A. Heick, of Seattle, and other relatives.
The family thanks the staff at Classy Retreat in Spokane, Dr. Julie Ulloa, and Grace’s church family and friends for their support. Memorials are suggested in her name to the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow, ID 83843, or a charity that provides food for people in need.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, in Moscow. A reception will follow at the church, and inurnment of ashes will take place at the Moscow Cemetery.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.