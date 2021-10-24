Grace Marie (Scott) Bussoli, 89, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum, Wash.
She was born June 29, 1932, in Sioux County, N.D., the fifth of seven children born to Roy and Lila (Paine) Scott. The family moved to the Kittitas Valley in 1933.
After high school, Grace married Marion J. Bussoli on Aug. 12, 1950, and they settled on their ranch in the Teanaway Valley. They had two daughters, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Bussoli Cuellar and Patricia Marie “Patty” Bussoli Andrews. Grace lived in the Cle Elum/Teanaway area for most of her life. She moved to Pullman in 2017 to be closer to her daughter Kathy.
Grace enjoyed being a homemaker as well as a loving mother and grandmother. After Marion’s passing in 1981, Grace worked at The Cottage Cafe in Cle Elum for 15 years. She was a member of the Swauk-Teanaway Grange for more than 55 years and enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Cle Elum Senior Center.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Dave) Cuellar, of Pullman, and Patty (Bill) Andrews, of Chehalis, Wash.; grandsons, Doug (Megan) Cuellar, of Palouse, and Dustin (Darcy) Andrews, of Sparks, Nev.; granddaughter, Shawna (Rob) Holt, of Toledo, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Ella, Madeline, Solana, Jace, Shelby and Gracie; brother, Arthur Scott; and sister, Letticia Gapen.
