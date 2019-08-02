Grace M. Meisner, 79, of Boise, went to be with the Lord on Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019.
She was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Moscow, to Edward and Edna Eller. She grew up in Bovill and attended Deary High School, graduating in 1958. After high school, she moved to Moscow, where she met the love of her life, Gary Meisner. They were married June 24, 1962, and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage before her passing.
After their wedding, Gary and Grace moved to Anchorage, Alaska, while Gary was in the service. Over the years, they lived in both Idaho and Washington, spending most of the time in Lewiston and Boise. In 2007, they moved to Boise to be closer to their children. For the past 20 plus years, they have spent their winters in Yuma, Ariz., enjoying friends, family and sunshine.
Grace owned an interior design business, Decor II, and enjoyed helping people with their vision of the perfect interior space. When she was not working, Grace enjoyed planting and tending to flowers, painting, traveling, fishing and spending time with her family. She was active in her Lutheran faith and helped at both Grace and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran churches in Lewiston. In Boise, her home congregation was Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Grace was also active in the PEO Sisterhood and enjoyed the friendships she made while being a member of the organization.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Meisner, of Boise; her sisters, Marion Partick, of Lewiston, and Alice Voysey, of Stephenson, Va.; her brother, Jim Eller, of Pullman; her son, David Meisner, of Meridian, Idaho, and his wife, Debbie; her daughter, Angela Grant, of Garden City, Idaho, and her husband, Brandon; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Eller; her mother, Edna Eller; her brother, Stanley Eller; and her daughter, Melanie Ann Meisner.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. MDT Aug. 17 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church of Boise. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 in Lewiston’s Normal Hill Cemetery, with a small reception afterward at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to Luther Heights Bible Camp, based in Ketchum, Idaho. The office address is 707 W. Fort St., Boise, ID 83702; (208) 886-7657; www.lutherheights.org.