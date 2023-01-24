Grace Loretta Jesse died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from natural causes at Life Care Center in Lewiston. She was 88 years old.
Grace was born in Lewistown, Mont., on June 25, 1934, to Floyd and Geraldine Chapman (Holtues). She had one brother and one sister. She graduated Clarkston High School in 1953. On June 20, 1954, she married John W. Jesse at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. To this union were born three children, Michael, Ann and Susan.
She was a homemaker all of her life, and followed her husband’s military and banking careers to many places, including Lewiston, Kellogg, Mountain Home, Pocatello, Boise and finally settled in Lewiston until the time of her passing.
She was a member of the Bowling International League of Congress, The Lewiston Country Club, Sisterhood of PEO and The Elks Club. She loved to golf, bowl and play bridge, which she excelled at all. She was very active in the local Catholic community, was a Eucharistic minister, and even made the pilgrimage to Rome, Italy, visited the Vatican and had an audience with Pope John Paul II.
She is survived by two of her children, Michael (Heidi) and Ann Driever; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, husband John W. Jesse, daughter Susan, and son-in-law Jimmy Driever, and great-granddaughter and namesake, Ava Grace Nelson.
A viewing was held at 6 p.m. Monday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. today at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.