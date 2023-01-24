Grace Loretta Jesse died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from natural causes at Life Care Center in Lewiston. She was 88 years old.

Grace was born in Lewistown, Mont., on June 25, 1934, to Floyd and Geraldine Chapman (Holtues). She had one brother and one sister. She graduated Clarkston High School in 1953. On June 20, 1954, she married John W. Jesse at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. To this union were born three children, Michael, Ann and Susan.

