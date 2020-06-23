Grace Davis passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman.
Grace was born in Rifle, Colo., on Dec. 14, 1923, the second child and only daughter of Clarence and Wilma Snyder. Grace spent her early years in Colorado until the family moved to Westlake, Idaho, in the early 1930s. She started school in Westlake then attended Craigmont High School, where she was a proud member of the Craigmont Cougars girls’ basketball team. She graduated in 1941.
In 1947, she married Charles “Chuck” Miller. In 1948, a son, Gary, was born, and the family moved to northern British Columbia. While living in Canada, in addition to being a young mother, she did odd jobs, worked as a “soda jerk” and helped coach girls’ sports teams. The family returned to the Craigmont area in 1951. They welcomed a daughter, Leslie, in 1955.
While in Craigmont, Grace had a variety of jobs, including work at the family’s gas station, driving grain truck, as flagger for spray planes, selling Avon beauty products and driving school bus. After Gary’s graduation from high school in May 1966, the family moved to Moscow. Grace continued to drive school bus, along with managing the dispatch of buses and supervising the other drivers until she retired in 1986. She loved her job and her coworkers and felt that working with a lot of college-age people helped keep her young. Grace and Chuck divorced in 1973.
In 1978, Grace married Glen Davis and continued to live in Moscow. They enjoyed fishing and camping (especially at Dworshak), attending the grandchildren’s sporting events, rock and driftwood hunting, dancing, gardening and trips to the casino — but most of all they enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Grace had many interests. She always was a “cowgirl” at heart. She loved anything to do with horses: riding, rodeo, horse races, horse artwork, sketching horses, movies with horses, etc. A highlight of this interest was being a princess for the 1943 Lewiston Roundup.
Grace loved sports as a participant, spectator and sometimes coach. Her first love was baseball, from listening to the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals on the radio early on. When the Mariners came to town, she became a lifelong fan and always thought Edgar Martinez was the best — and cutest — player of all time. Family activities often were scheduled around the Mariners games. She also loved basketball and passed that love on to all her granddaughters. Bowling was a big part of her life for many years. She particularly loved the many trips with her friends and teammates to bowling tournaments in the western states. She also enjoyed softball. One of the highlights of her softball career was playing on the same team with her daughter and granddaughters.
Grace had a lifelong interest in politics and did not hesitate to share her opinion with anyone who would listen. She started talking to her children and grandchildren when they were very young about the importance of and their obligation to vote. She worked on Election Days for many years after her retirement.
Grace’s greatest love was anything related to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. When they were young, she made sure they all learned how to play cards, dice, bet on the horse races and how to appreciate a bologna sandwich. She also enjoyed spending time with them playing board games, driveway handball, catch, teaching (and quizzing) names of every flower in the yard and basically anything else. Her greatest joy was watching them participate in sports. She spent more than 35 years sitting on bleachers or in lawn chairs watching them play volleyball, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis and track. Grace also was an avid reader and always enjoyed a nice, cold beer.
Grace was a smart, strong, passionate and loving individual who supported and loved her family and friends. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Johnson; her “adopted” daughter, Micki Linehan; her granddaughters, DeeAnn Wittman (Todd), Marla Uto, Leah McFarland (Bill), Kara Fenwick-Kuhl (Robert), Jessica Murphy (Darryl) and Lisa Oswalt (Dan); 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Her father, mother, husband (Glen Davis), son (Gary Miller) and brothers (Richard “Dick” Snyder, Bruce Snyder and Parker “Louis” Snyder) preceded her in death.
No memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers to family, please make donations to Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, who came to Grace’s aid many times over the years.
