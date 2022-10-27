Gordys McCall Kennedy, 91, of Cheney, Wash. (where she lived with her daughter Diane, and son-in-law Paul Stevens), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
She was born to Cleo Williams and Newell McCall on Dec. 2, 1930, in Rushford, N.Y. Gordys moved to Clarkston in 1959 with her husband, Jim Kennedy, and their three oldest children. She became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Tri-State Memorial Hospital for many years. The many trips she took around the United States, northern Mexico, and western Canada were highlights of her life. She loved nature, geology, the national parks, birds and flowers. She was known for her beautiful roses and flower gardens. Gordys had a friendly and generous heart and many wonderful friends through the years.
Gordys was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her husbands, Jim Kennedy, Walter Coy, Archie Fuller and Harold Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her son, Frank Newell Kennedy, who died last summer at the age 66.
She is survived by her other children, Kathy Kennedy Mintz, Steve Kennedy, Bruce Orman, Suzy Orman Simpson, Doug Kennedy and Diane Kennedy Stevens, her 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren (so far). Gordys was the last of her generation and her descendants are her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.