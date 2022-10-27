Gordys McCall Kennedy, 91, of Cheney, Wash. (where she lived with her daughter Diane, and son-in-law Paul Stevens), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

She was born to Cleo Williams and Newell McCall on Dec. 2, 1930, in Rushford, N.Y. Gordys moved to Clarkston in 1959 with her husband, Jim Kennedy, and their three oldest children. She became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Tri-State Memorial Hospital for many years. The many trips she took around the United States, northern Mexico, and western Canada were highlights of her life. She loved nature, geology, the national parks, birds and flowers. She was known for her beautiful roses and flower gardens. Gordys had a friendly and generous heart and many wonderful friends through the years.