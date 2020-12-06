Gordon Thomas Hall passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. He was 79.
Born March 14, 1941, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston, Gordon was the fifth of eight children born to Curtis and Joy Hall. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and Lewiston High School, marrying his high school sweetheart, Shirley Morrison, June 6, 1959, just after graduation. The couple shared 61 years together.
As a young man, Gordon delivered prescriptions on his bike for the Owl Drug. A gifted mechanic, he went on to work for Carburetor and Electric for 10 years and serve in the Air National Guard, later retiring from Potlatch Corp. after 30 years.
A favorite accomplishment was earning his pilot’s license. He was involved in the Lewiston Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, his Catholic church and especially enjoyed golfing, car shows, air shows and time spent with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Curtis and Regis Hall; sisters, Diana DeMeyer, Debbie Sule and Penny Briton. He is survived by his wife; son, Gordon (Jody); daughter, Lynn (Steve) Frucci; grandson, Josh (Nicole); great-grandson, William; brother, Lex (Linda); sister, IdaMarie Harrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was an avid learner, a man of strong faith, a beloved father and husband. His family will miss him beyond measure.
Gordon’s family would like to thank their friends and family for the outpouring of love and prayers, and to the staff of the Sacred Heart ICU, especially nurse Diedre. A celebration of life will be planned for the future. Donations may be made to All Saints School in Lewiston.