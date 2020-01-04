Gordon “Gordy” Thomas Barkhuff

Gordy was born Jan. 3, 1952, in Pullman, and died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Gordy was born to Floyd and Jeanne Barkhuff. Gordy joined an older brother, Bruce, and two older sisters, Virginia and Paula. Later, a younger brother, Dale, joined the family.
Gordy and Dale were best of friends while growing up, and they promoted lots of mischief, and often older brother Bruce would join in the fun. The three of them covered the family homestead consisting of 600 acres of the family farm, and often included the neighbor’s acres as well. They soon learned to chase cows and play various games with the cows or bulls, and often the cows got tired of the games and would clear the pens. It was a lucky thing that nobody ever got hurt. Floyd raised a few hogs and again there was mischief to be planned. After a while, the hogs would get tired of the games and clear the pens and barn.
Gordy attended the Pullman School District for several years and graduated high school from Colton High School with the class of 1970. After high school, Gordy worked for a couple of different farmers, and then worked for the McGregor fertilizer company and the Puregro fertilizer company.
Gordy was married and immediately acquired a daughter, Stephanie, and she was later joined by a brother, Kenneth. Gordy later divorced.
Gordy joined the U.S. Navy in 1978 and spent 13-plus years serving his country. After being mustered out of the Navy, Gordy spent numerous years on the East Coast from Jacksonville to Philadelphia. During this time, he worked for a wrecker building company and clerked in a 7-Eleven store. He met several female companions and he settled down with a lady named Etta. Etta died in 2016 and Gordy called his brother, Bruce, and asked if he could come home. Bruce invited him to stay with him and his wife, Connie, as long as he liked.
While living with Bruce and Connie, Bruce and Dale convinced him to buy a motorcycle. Gordy bought a Can-Am Spyder three-wheeler. Gordy, Bruce, Connie and Dale went on several trips together. Gordy was also interested in all the sports on TV and watched Fox News — he was a staunch Republican to the bitter end.
Gordy received the news of cancer in May 2019 and battled the cancer until his death.
Gordy is survived by two brothers, Bruce and Dale, and his sister, Paula. He is also survived by his children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and numerous cousins. Gordy was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Jeanne, and an older sister, Virginia.
Services will be held later in the spring as family, friends and other people are overseas and the weather at this time is not suitable for traveling.
Donations may be made to the charities of your choice, Shiners Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.