Gordon Dewitt Laird passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, because of heart-related issues. He was born to Dewitt C. Laird and Shirley S. (Bratton) Laird on Oct. 27, 1939, and was raised on the Laird farm north of Reubens.
He graduated high school in 1957, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps on March 17, 1958. Four years in the service took him to southern California, Okinawa, Japan and Korea. In 1964, a blind date led to marriage to Kathy J. Lage. Daughter Susann joined the couple in 1970 and she was very special to them.
Following the Marines, Gordon was employed in the auto parts industry, first at Gray Buick Inc. He then worked for 36 years at Luper Auto, formerly Carburetor and Electric Inc.
Gordon enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and most outdoor activities. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
After retiring in 2003, Gordon and Kathy moved to their cabin on Coeur d’Alene Lake. They spent winters traveling to Arizona to visit their daughter and sight-seeing in the Arizona desert.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Kathy, and daughter, Susann. He is also survived by his brother, Dale, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Ireland.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.