Gordon Dewitt Laird passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, because of heart-related issues. He was born to Dewitt C. Laird and Shirley S. (Bratton) Laird on Oct. 27, 1939, and was raised on the Laird farm north of Reubens.

He graduated high school in 1957, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps on March 17, 1958. Four years in the service took him to southern California, Okinawa, Japan and Korea. In 1964, a blind date led to marriage to Kathy J. Lage. Daughter Susann joined the couple in 1970 and she was very special to them.