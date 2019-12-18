Gordon Dale Granlund passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. He was 90 years old.
Gordon was born June 4, 1929, in Troy, Idaho, to Gust and Ebba Granlund; he was the youngest of five children. Gordon was raised on a farm in Troy and sincerely treasured this close-knit community, where he had many family members and lifelong friends. After graduating from Troy High School, he took various jobs, including working on grain elevators, prior to entering the United States Army for two years, where he assisted with constructing the U.S. air base in England.
Once out of the Army, Gordon went to work for Potlatch Forest Inc. in Lewiston, where he remained for 42 years before retiring. Gordon was an extremely hard worker and took pride in side projects, including remodeling the family’s lifelong home, which he often worked on, even after a long day at his day job.
Gordon was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed his family and pets, including his grand-dog, Kayleigh. Gordon purchased a Caveman camper for his family and they went on many summer vacations throughout his kids’ growing-up years (Yellowstone National Park, etc.), in addition to routinely taking weekend drives to nearby scenic areas to picnic, fish, pick huckleberries or attend family get-togethers, creating a lifetime of happy memories.
Wallowa Lake, Ore., was a favorite destination. Gordon particularly enjoyed Sunday drives to Troy to see relatives and friends and to reminisce. Gordon said that he enjoyed the “simple things in life,” including his carpentry and outdoor work, avidly reading — especially about history — Sharp’s milkshakes, making his famous Christmas sausage, putting puzzles together, assisting with sewing sequin calendars for family each year, watching Lawrence Welk, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, bike riding, daily walks (when still up to it) and having coffee (for many years) each morning at the Clarkston McDonald’s while reading the Lewiston Tribune, chatting with friends and enjoying the cheery workers.
He and his wife (partially gaining help from the kids) took pride in tending a large vegetable garden during younger years. Gordon was a good mechanic and often fixed the family vehicles, and a great mathematician as well. Gordon was an extremely devoted son and had both of his parents live with him at his home in their elder years up until their passing. Gordon was honorable and also greatly assisted his mother- and father-in-law, Rose and Ivar Johnson, for many years in numerous ways.
Gordon was gentlemanly in ways that often seem lacking in today’s culture. He was “old fashioned” and lived through the Depression years, which built into him high standards — strong values, care for family and neighbors, a hard day’s work for an honest day’s pay, not living beyond one’s means and valuing the important things in life. Gordon was a member of the American Legion and a former Elks Lodge member.
Gordon is survived by his wife, RoseMarie, of Clarkston; son Mark (Roseann), of Orting, Wash.; son Rodney (Li — and Melissa prior to her passing), of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter Ronda, of Clarkston; grandchildren Christine (Dan) Yoder, of Lexington, Ky., Terry Granlund (Lana), of Seattle, Jon Paul Granlund, of Virginia Beach; brother-in-law Ronnie (Thelma) Johnson, of Kennewick; sister-in-law Jeanette Johnson, of Portland, Ore.; sister-in-law Sharon (Kevin) Donohue, of Lexington, Ky.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gordon was preceded in death by parents Gust and Ebba; brothers Harold, Earl and Vernon; and sister Eileen.
Gordon attended the Clarkston First Baptist Church for years and knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior. Viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston, which is taking care of the arrangements. Those wishing to share thoughts or leave condolences may do so at vassar-rawls.com (though, as a caveat, some family members are not necessarily high-tech where computers are concerned). Gordon will lie at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston; a memorial service will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to thank all of those who provided Gordon with excellent, ongoing care, including: the Clarkston medics (EMS team), Tri-State Memorial Hospital, Dr. Seeber, Dr. Gould, Clarkston Care Center and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.