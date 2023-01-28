Gordon D. Snyder

Gordon Snyder, 83, passed away unexpectedly in the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home. Gordon was born Dec. 24, 1939, to Russell and Emma (Weber) Snyder in Orofino. The family resided in Weippe. He was born the eighth child of 11. The family moved to Lewiston when Gordon was young. He attended Lewiston schools through grade 11, when he opted to enter the workforce. After leaving school, he worked in the summer haying for local farmers. Gordon also worked at Erb Hardware and the State Highway Department before moving to Town Site Four, where they moved for his employment at Jaype Mill in 1966. In 1969, Gordon found the career of his choice, operating a front end loader for Hutchins and Timberline lumber in Weippe, where he worked 26 years until his retirement.

On Nov. 24, 1959, Gordon married the love of his life, Judy Redshaw, in Lewiston, they recently celebrated 63 years of marriage on Nov. 24, 2022. Gordon and Judy moved to Weippe in 1967 and made it their home until 2019 when they made the move to Culdesac. While living in Weippe, Gordon held the position of assistant fire chief, animal control officer and spent many years working with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Posse. In addition to those official positions, Gordon always lent a helping hand for any community needs. After retirement, Gordon always stayed busy with building projects for family and friends, working in the yard and fussin’ over his flowers.

