Gordon D. Snyder

Gordon Snyder, 83, passed away unexpectedly in the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home. Gordon was born Dec. 24, 1939, to Russell and Emma (Weber) Snyder in Orofino. The family resided in Weippe. He was born the eighth child of 11. The family moved to Lewiston when Gordon was young. He attended Lewiston schools through grade 11, when he opted to enter the workforce. After leaving school, he worked in the summer haying for local farmers. Gordon also worked at Erb Hardware and the State Highway Department before moving to Town Site Four, where they moved for his employment at Jaype Mill in 1966. In 1969, Gordon found the career of his choice, operating a front end loader for Hutchins and Timberline lumber in Weippe, where he worked 26 years until his retirement.
On Nov. 24, 1959, Gordon married the love of his life, Judy Redshaw, in Lewiston, they recently celebrated 63 years of marriage on Nov. 24, 2022. Gordon and Judy moved to Weippe in 1967 and made it their home until 2019 when they made the move to Culdesac. While living in Weippe, Gordon held the position of assistant fire chief, animal control officer and spent many years working with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Posse. In addition to those official positions, Gordon always lent a helping hand for any community needs. After retirement, Gordon always stayed busy with building projects for family and friends, working in the yard and fussin’ over his flowers.
Gordon loved camping, hunting and fishing the North Fork of the Clearwater River, especially at his favorite spot, the Bungalow. Another favorite was an annual trip to Fish Lake with family and friends whenever possible.
Gordon loved to share his knowledge and passion for the outdoors, not only with his children and other family members, but also anyone who showed an interest. He always taught his children to give when they didn’t have much, laugh when things look bad, work hard for what they want because nothing in life is free, love with their whole hearts and always be kind. Gordon and Judy always had an open door and loving home for any child that needed a safe place to call home. Their home was always a very busy place.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Emma Snyder; brothers Ralph (Barbara) Snyder and Vernon (Virginia) Snyder; sisters Alice (Bob) Wallace and Edna Faye (Bobby) Leachman; brothers-in-law Chuck Piper and Corky Luther; grandson Dustin; and great-grandson Bentley Atkinson.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Snyder; son Russell (Karen) Snyder; daughters Marie (Rob) Thomas, Becky (Tom) Atkinson and Susan (Roger) Mahler; grandchildren Misty Steiner, Chris (Jen) Thomas, Deanna (Dustin) Snyder, T.J. (Allison) Atkinson, Shayla (Mark) Roberts; great-grandchildren Brayden (Alethia) Steiner, Alex Steiner, Jade, Ethan and Evan Thomas, Stryder, Aiden, Caleb Lombard, Braxton Atkinson, Amari Roberts, Canyon, Ridge, Brooks, Reed Atkinson; siblings Raymond (Marlene) Snyder, Georgia (Ray) Grimm, Louise Piper, Sharon Nelson, Marilyn Luther and Glenna (Frosty) Chapman. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he held very close to his heart.
Per Gordon’s wishes there will be no services held. However, if you would like to honor his memory, please take the time to take a child camping or fishing and teach them to appreciate the great outdoors that Gordon loved so much.
Now that I have left the one’s I love.
to go along the silent way.
Grieve not, nor speak of me with tears.
But laugh and talk of me as though I were beside you there.