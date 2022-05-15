Gordon Charles Wilson, 80, died Monday, May 2, 2022, in Orofino, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born May 9, 1942, in Butte, Mont. His parents were George and Bertha (Haag) Wilson, and Gordon was the oldest of their four children. He graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1960 and joined the U.S. Air Force that winter. In the Air Force, Gordon served as a non-Morse code interceptor operator in Germany. In January 1963, he and Beverly Ponozzo were married in Orofino, and the couple was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, where their son Shannon was born. When Gordon left the Air Force, the family moved to Lewiston, where their second son, Eric, was born. After a brief time in Spokane, they moved to Orofino, where their third son, Sven, was born, and where Gordon lived for the rest of his life. Over the years, Gordon and Bev took in seven foreign exchange students and numerous teenagers who needed a home. Bev died in 2009.
Gordon worked for Ponozzo Bros. logging for his father-in-law Don Ponozzo and as a millwright for many years for the Jaype, Potlatch and Konkolville lumber companies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Ascension Lutheran Church in Orofino. He enjoyed good drinks and good friends — but mostly good drinks. The last year of his life was greatly enriched by the companionship and devotion of Kathy Stubbers.
Gordon is survived by his siblings, Sallie Wilhelm (Robert) of Orofino; Emmett Wilson (Cynthia) of Cottonwood; and Emma Hoffman (Jack) of Clarkston. He is also survived by his sons, Shannon Wilson (Lisa McEwen) of Clarkston; Eric Wilson of Orofino; and Sven Wilson (Kristin) of Plantation, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kristin Wilson (Nick Masters) of Clarkston, Brandon Wilson of Missoula, Mont., Kecia Wilson of Orofino and Matteus and Giselle Wilson of Plantation; great-grandson Evan of Orofino; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by extended family members Scott and Kristin Fry and children Emily, Steven and Mara of Milton-Freewater, Ore., and Caroline Van Doorne and son Meryn of Holland.
Preceding Gordon in death were his parents, George and Bertha Wilson; his wife, Bev; and his cousin, best friend, and hunting and fishing partner Charles Haag and wife Linda.
A celebration of life is planned for later in the year.