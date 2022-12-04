Gloria Jean Clark

Gloria Jean Clark 80, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia.

She was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Seattle. She and her parents, Finn and Belle Larson, moved to Shelton, Wash., in 1950. She attended Reed High School in Shelton, graduating in 1959.