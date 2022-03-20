Dec. 21, 1951 — March 15, 2022
Gloria Jean Cellucci, born Gloria Wieber, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the age of 70 of natural causes in Modesto, Calif.
Gloria was born in 1951 in Spokane to Robert A. and Dorothy L. Wieber (nee Comstock). She grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and attended Clarkston High School class of 1970. She married Steve Williams of Clarkston and they had a daughter, Cyndi Rae Williams. Thereafter she married Ray E. Gillett of Hayden Lake, Idaho, and lived for a time both in Idaho and in Santa Barbara, Calif.
In 1987, in Santa Barbara, she met John J. Cellucci, the love of her life. They were married in 1993 in Kennedy Meadows, Calif.
Throughout her life Gloria was an interior decorator, dancer, a world-class chef, a restaurateur, a water skier, and an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend and person to know. In her lifetime she managed a flower shop, worked for Seymour Duncan Guitar Pick-Ups, worked for herself as interior designer and owned the Cedars Restaurants throughout the northwest. She was the type of person who could do anything — and do it well.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband John, her daughter and son-in-law Cyndi Rae and K.C. Clemente, her grandson and granddaughter-in-law Noah and Kayley Carmichael-Hitsman, and her grandson, Ethan Hitsman. She is also survived by her sisters Gail A. DeBoer of Clarkston and Jennie E. Delaney of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and her brother Gary Wieber of Redmond, Wash. She was adored by her nephews and niece, David, Matthew and Chantel.
There will be a celebration of life in the summertime up the Snake River in Hells Canyon that Gloria loved so much sometime in the summer of 2022.