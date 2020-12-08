Gloria Carolyn Wilson, of Troy, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020, just how she wanted to, peacefully in her sleep next to her best friend, Eric. She was 68.
Gloria was born Jan. 17, 1952, in Moscow to C. Arthur and Ruth Marie Erickson Johnson. She grew up and went to school in Troy, the community she loved, graduating from high school there in 1970. She attended Pacific Lutheran University for a time and graduated from the Northwest College of Medical Assistants in Bellevue, Wash.
She returned to the area and went to work at the old Moscow Clinic for Drs. Adams and Britzman, later working for Moscow Family Medicine for Drs. Shupe, Ruby, Spain and Rych beginning in the late 1980s. Gloria managed and ran the Troy Clinic for 21 of her 25-year tenure with Moscow Family Medicine, retiring in October 2013, the same day as her beloved husband, Eric. She was a devoted member of Troy Lutheran Church where she served in several capacities. Gloria enjoyed crocheting blankets, stuffed animals and even clothes for anyone she could. She also loved to spend time camping and fishing, as well as spending as much time as possible with her husband, beloved son and son-in-law. Most of all, Gloria will be remembered for “never knowing a stranger” and treating everyone as a dear friend. Gloria loved with her whole heart, even in times when the person she loved wasn’t easy to love.
She and her best friend, Eric C. Wilson, were married Dec. 13, 1986. He survives her at their Troy home. Gloria was also the devoted mother and best friend to a son, Jason Batacan-Wilson, and a son-in-law, John “Jhovi” Batacan-Wilson, both of whom survive her as well and miss her incredibly. Additionally, she leaves behind a sister, Marie Mathis, in Everett, Wash.; a brother, James (Merle) Johnson, in Asotin; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who were nothing short of family to her. In addition to her parents, Art and Ruth, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen May and a stepson, Eric Jr.
Gloria’s family and friends will miss her infectious laugh, warm hugs and beautiful blue eyes most of all. The family suggests memorials in Gloria’s honor be made to the Troy Lutheran Church or to the Troy Ambulance EMTs, who always did whatever they could to help her.
Gloria will be laid to rest at Dry Creek Cemetery sometime in the future, and a memorial celebration will be held when it’s possible for everyone who loved her to gather in celebration of her life well lived.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.