Gloria B. Ward-Lyon, born March 25, 1930, in Tennant, Calif., to Hugh and Laura Fine, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Gloria was a lov-ing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She married Jimmie Ward on July 1, 1949, and raised three children, James D. Ward, Laura K. Ward-Brown and Maribeth A. Ward. After Jimmie’s passing, Gloria later married Arnold Lyon in Clarkston. She loved to travel, socialize and was very involved in her church.
Gloria is survived by a five-generation family that loved her and will miss her laughter and quick wit.
A private graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in La Grande, Ore.
