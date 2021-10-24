Glenn H. Yingling, 83, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Born in April 1938 to Frederick and Ida Yingling, Glenn grew up in Westminster and Union Bridge, Md. He started his college career at the University of Maryland, but after working summers for the Forest Service in Coeur d’ Alene, he fell in love with the West and transferred to the University of Idaho, where he received his degree in forestry. After graduation, Glenn was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy and spent four years serving his country in Norfolk, Va., the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and Vietnam, honorably discharged as a lieutenant in 1966.
After the military, Glenn began his career with the Forest Service. He worked in Kingston, Idaho, Lincoln and Helena, Mont. and the Red River Ranger Station before settling in Grangeville, where he retired in 1998. While in Grangeville, Glenn was active in the Methodist Church, Society of American Foresters, 4-H and served as a hunter’s education instructor for several years. In 2001, Glenn and his wife, Peggy, moved to Lewiston, where they helped to build their retirement home. His retirement years were spent enjoying his woodshop, gardening, camping in their fifth-wheel trailer, traveling, enjoying his grandchildren and playing pinochle with good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Richard (Catherine) and Kenneth (Gail) Yingling. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Peggy; son Raymond; daughter Angelia (Adam) Green; three grandchildren, Michael, Ben and Libby Green; sister Catherine Mercado of Mount Airy, Md.; brothers Donald (Ann) Yingling of Easton, Md. and Dwight (Rachel) Yingling of Aptos, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s at davisphinneyfoundation.org, 357 S. McCaslin Blvd., Suite 105, Louisville, CO, 80027, or a charity of your choice.