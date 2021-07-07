It is with great sadness that on Monday, June 21, 2021, we lost our loving mother, Grammie, sister and friend, Glenette R. (Buus) Williams, at the age of 75.
She was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Oct. 25, 1945, to Glenn and Edna Buus. She graduated high school in The Dalles, Ore., in 1964 and attended college in Glasgow, Mont.
As an adult, she lived in Pensacola, Fla., Sioux Falls, S.D., Glasgow, Mont., Lewiston and Umatilla, Ore. Glenette worked at Bi-Mart in Hermiston, Ore., for several years before retiring. She enjoyed photography, crafting, drawing, collecting Coke memorabilia, traveling to the Oregon Coast and, most of all, cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children, Kymn (Don), To’mey (Korey), Kevin (Jessie), Richard and Paul; five precious grandchildren, Michael (Erin), Meghan (Sam), Julia, Elise and Lena; a great-granddaughter due to arrive in October; and siblings Marsha, Jeffrey, Richard, David and Mike.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Buus; stepmother Darlene Buus; mother Edna Troth; and her cherished aunt, Nerine Larsen.
Glenette was always the “cool mom.” Her kids and their friends loved to hang out at her house. Our mother will be sorely missed. Her life on earth may be over, but her family has peace knowing she is in Heaven.
Those who wish to may make contributions in Glenette’s memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, at stjude.org.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Ore., is in care of arrangements. A private family celebration will be held.
Please share memories of Glenette with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.