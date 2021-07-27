Glenda Sue Greene

Glenda Greene, of Lewiston, peacefully went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 67 years old.
Glenda was born Aug. 11, 1953, to James and Helen Riley. As a small child, she rarely wore clothes and enjoyed a strict diet of cheese and peas. Later, she “just wanted to look at” a friend’s doll that met its demise in a coal furnace when she was accused of stealing it. Hijinks continued into middle school, not the least of which involved a schoolteacher, a white blouse and invisible ink.
She met the love of her life, Bill Greene, in 1968. She threw on a yellow mini, sped away to Coeur d’Alene in a black 1957 Chevy, and got married on April 10, 1970. Bill and Glenda remained lovebirds for 51 years and had three children, Heather, Rusty and Billy.
Glenda was a lifelong resident of Lewiston. She was employed as a cook for the Lewiston School District, a dental office receptionist and a housekeeper. While she had a variety of jobs, she always returned to her first love, cleaning. She found great strength in her faith and took pride in her janitorial, flower-tending and decorating duties at the Tammany View Baptist Church.
There was clean, and then there was “Glenda clean.” She never settled for Pine-Sol in the men’s restroom when a lavender Airwick would do, and she was blissfully ignorant that others may have felt differently. Lace and hydrangeas were for powder rooms, bathrooms, man caves and office space. She left her mark and it always smelled fantastic.
In later life, she faced multiple health challenges and met them with a grace, humor and more grit than seemed humanly possible. She was a tiny stick of dynamite, stubborn as a forest fire and hearty as the 9-foot sunflower in her backyard garden. Tough circumstances fueled her sense of adventure and she invited everyone along for the ride.
She was a country girl at heart and an unlikely urban warrior. She loved camping on the North Fork and trips to the East Coast. She could prepare a three-course meal over an open flame in the woods. She loved New York City. On Broadway, she went to Oz once and Paris twice.
Above all, she adored her family. She was a master event planner, a constant grandma, a Christmastime virtuoso and a Halloween crackerjack. She mastered the art of the care package and the holiday card. She always said, “I love you” and you always believed it. The younger you were, the younger she seemed. The older you got, the younger she was.
Glenda had a ridiculous sense of humor. She was known for pranking her adult children by hiding behind doors and shower curtains for the odd late-night scare. She liked to respond to simple text messages using sketchy apps with malware-infected emojis. Her iPad was a mess and she enjoyed bothering those same adult children when it got stuck. She set up her last salon appointment while she was in the hospital, but she never made it. She wouldn’t be caught dead without her hair and her nails done, so she was cremated.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her sister, Linda Schatz; her daughter, Heather Greene; her sons, Rusty and Billy Greene; her daughter-in-law, Liza Greene; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was loved by so many. She will be terribly missed by us all. It’s very special that she was studying Heaven in her Sunday school class because now she’s there.
A memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Willow Center of Lewiston, an organization that was very dear to Glenda’s heart.