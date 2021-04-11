Glenda Baugh, a longtime resident of Clarkston, and formerly Orofino, died peacefully in her home after a four-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Glenda Jean Class Baugh was born June 1, 1949, to Helen and Gerald Bus Class in Centralia, Wash. Her childhood was spent in the Olympia area with her large family of brothers and sisters. She went into full-time missionary work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was first sent to serve in Lamar, Colo. Here she met her future husband of 50 years, Paul Timothy Baugh. Paul and Glenda were married June 12, 1970, and moved to the Washington coast, where Paul worked in the timber industry. After their first two children became school age, they settled in Orofino, where they raised their four children. In 1989, Glenda moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and remained there for the rest of her years. Glenda spent many summers in logging camps taking care of the needs of her family. She also ran several businesses alongside her husband, managing all day-to-day operations and bookkeeping.
She is survived by her mother, Helen Phelps Class; husband Paul Baugh; daughter Elyshia Baugh Cope; son Jess Baugh; son Luke Baugh; son Brian Baugh; sister Virginia Richardson; sister Vickie Eaton; sister Shirley Striebeck; sister Deanna Jackson; brother Edward Class; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Class; brother John Bundy; sister Carol Wells; and grandson Trevyn Rennison.
Glenda’s ultimate passion was gardening, which she cultivated daily, as well as her faithful ministry. Her grandchildren and family were, above all, her pride and joy. Glenda’s Zoom memorial service was held Feb. 20 and her cremated remains will be interred at the Echo Cemetery next to her grandson in Echo, Ore.
Private burial and a celebration of life are to be determined when it is safe to have gatherings.