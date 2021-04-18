Glenda Irene Dixon, 83, died Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born in Burley, Idaho, to Glenn and Alta (Firkins) Platt.
She graduated from Burley High School in 1955, and the Platt family moved to San Dimas, Calif. Shortly thereafter, she and her mother arrived in Pomeroy, where she met Sam Dixon.
Glenda and Sam were married in 1957 and moved to the family farm, where they raised three children. She was a stay-at-home mom who cooked, canned, sewed, gardened and baked amazing layer cakes until the children were in school. She then worked as a cashier at Cardwell’s Department Store in Pomeroy for several years. Additionally, she substituted as secretary to the superintendent of the Pomeroy School District before she settled into her job at the Garfield County Health District, where she worked for 21 years.
Throughout the decades, Glenda belonged to several local social hobby clubs, participated in the judging of exhibits at the Garfield County Fair, enjoyed her grandchildren and loved to travel. She and Sam traveled across the United States and Canada and visited Mexico, Ireland and England. Glenda also enjoyed volunteering and helped with the kindergarten class, as well as playing cards with several residents at the nursing home. She enjoyed meeting new friends, visiting with people, and she especially loved to watch bullriding.
She is survived by her children, Pat (Donna) Dixon, Matt (Molly) Dixon and Bridget (Tom) Burgess; grandchildren Sara (Josh) Olsen, Ben (Ashley) Dixon, Eric (Lindsay) Dixon, Kyle (Emily) Dixon, Rebecca (Aaron) Shelton and Brian Burgess; and great-grandchildren Carson, Smith, Cal, Harper and Jace Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Dixon; brother Leon Platt; and sister Bessie Platt.
The family will celebrate Mom’s life at a later date.