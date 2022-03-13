On Monday, March 7, 2022, our hearts were broken and lives forever changed when we lost the “Rock” of our family Glen Delwin Witters to a sudden heart attack at the age of 84.
Glen was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Kamiah to Harold and Pauline (Sanford) Witters. In 1943, the Witters family moved to Clarkston, where he attended all 12 grades of school. Glen graduated from CHS in 1957, where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and track. He also took his athletic abilities to the rodeo grounds, where he participated in bareback riding and steer wrestling. Make no mistake about it, Glen is a “True Bantam.”
Then with his good (James Dean) looks and charm, Glen caught the eye of Zana Botts while attending the Grangeville Border Days Rodeo. Glen and Zana were married Aug. 20, 1960. They spent the next 61 fun-filled and adventurous years together.
Glen and Zana were given the biggest challenge of their lives together raising their three sons Richard (Kimberlie), Yancy (Sheila), and Casey. The boys gave Glen much to be proud of and Zana a lot of stress.
Extra blessings came into his life with the arrival of grandchildren. Sarah (Dave) Fowler, Colby (Cathy Jo), Dessa (Casey) Scott, Ryan (Alexis), Ashlee (Colt) Heger, Tate (Jesse), Aspen and Quinn. Then, things really got rolling with the arrival of great-grandchildren with 15 of them so far. They rarely missed a sporting event, rodeo, recital, or whatever activity the grandkids were involved in.
You see, Glen’s first love and passion for life was always his family. He was proud of one and all. He was always eager to share and teach his life experiences and vast knowledge of his love of the outdoors including camping, hunting, fishing and rodeo. We’d joke he was the only camper in the campground walking around with a level checking everyone else’s camper to make sure it was set up correctly.
Before Glen started his professional work career, he served in the Army Reserve stationed in San Francisco. After completing his service to his country, he worked a few years for various farmers, ranchers, and then Meats Incorporated. In 1972, he began a 24-year career with Poe Asphalt and Paving, retiring in 1996. Glen would often point out the different highways he paved throughout the northwest. Glen also owned and operated Glen’s Mobile Butchering for 25 years, working closely with his boys and John and Mary Lee Frazier, owners of Clarkston Heights Market.
In recent years Glen and Zana became “Snowbirds” traveling to Wickenburg, Ariz., with their travel buddies Jim and Linda Storey to spend the winter months. It didn’t take long after his arrival that Glen was sought after for his good conversation, storytelling and camper setup and repair skills. Dad was never too busy to lend a hand whether you needed it or not.
Glen is survived by his wife Zana, his three sons, their families, sister Delores (Jack) O’Shaughnessy, brothers Mel (Betty), Jim Witters, sisters-in-law Linda (Jim) Storey, Randa (Greg) Hansen, and countless nieces and nephews
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Ivan and Maxine Botts, sister Evelyn Kerr, sister-in-law Charlene Witters, and nephew Jesse Lee.
A celebration of Dad’s life will be from 1-4 p.m. March 20 at the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Asotin County Fair at PO Box 370 Asotin, WA 99402 or charity of choice.
Words can’t express how much you meant to our family, dad.