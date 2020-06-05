Gladys Waldrop

Gladys Irene Waldrop, of Elk River, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. She was 93.
Gladys was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Concordia, Kan., to William and Grace Rogers. The family moved west when she was a young girl. They settled in the Moscow area, where Gladys finished school and worked at a pea packing plant for a time. Gladys later moved to the Seattle area, where she cleaned houses for very affluent folks. She and James “Jim” Waldrop met there and were married in Seattle on Aug. 8, 1989. They continued to work in the area and, along the way, bought a “summer place” in Elk River where Gladys’ sister, Mary, lived. After Jim retired, they moved to Elk River permanently. Gladys worked as a housekeeper for WSU for a time as well.
Gladys won the golf cart races in the Elk River Community Days for six years in a row. She also was an avid doll collector.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, at their home in Elk River; a son, Melvin (Vonnie) Kibbee, of Moscow; a stepson, Jeff Waldrop, in Elk River; along with six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by a son, Raymond; sisters Mary Griffin and Alice King; brothers Steve and Charlie Rogers; and a half-sister, Brenda Corbin.
There will be a viewing from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Short’s Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. A reception and potluck dinner will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1015 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.