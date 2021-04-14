Gladys Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Joseph, Ore.
Gladys was born Jan. 17, 1920, in Rockferry, Cheshire, England. During WWII, she served in the WAFF (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force) from 1940-43. Her commanding officer was the British actor Rex Harrison (“My Fair Lady”). She met and married Bill Davis, an American pilot. They made their home in Berlin during the occupation, where they lived with first daughter Caryl until they relocated to England, where their daughter Vickee was born. The family then returned to serve at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, where daughter Debra was born. Youngest daughter Julie came along six years later.
Gladys worked as the bursar at Lewis-Clark State College beginning in 1963, of which she was very proud, and was an early advocate of the nationally renowned Warrior baseball program. Later she worked as the director of the Area Agency on Aging in Colfax while keeping her home up in Lewiston.
Gladys married Paul Huffman in 1973 and they shared a loving marriage until his death in 2017 despite having to live in separate residences because of their individual care needs.
She was an avid volunteer, served on many boards, taught aerobics into her 80s and acted at the Lewiston Civic Theatre. She was famous for many of her culinary dishes, including red velvet cake, Christmas cookie platters, scalloped oysters, almond roca and champagne punch (which always seemed to amplify her British accent). She also had a long line of saucy “Scouser ditties” and British pub songs that were not ALL suitable for children. She could often be heard singing “cigareeeets and whiskey and wild wild women!!” A member of the VFW and the American Legion she was very proud of her military service. Gladys was a true patriot and a staunch conservative. She always wrote in Dwight D. Eisenhower when she didn’t like who was running. Really ... she did!
Gladys spent the last three years of her life at Alpine House in Joseph, Ore., where she was a valued and esteemed member of their community. At her 100 year birthday celebration, she received a telegram from Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. While Gladys saw this as one of the highest honors, all of the members of her family recognize her as our one true queen.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Huffman, daughter Debra Ruark Armstrong, daughter Julie Ament Mathews, son-in-law Chris Mathews and great-grandson Hunter Skiles. She is survived by her brother, Eric Favager; daughter Caryl Mackey, daughter Vickee and Bennie Gockley; grandchildren Jodi and Jim Burke, Brett and Tammy Jurries, Stormi Kime Vasquez, Melissa and Gib Quigley, Tristan and Christa Ruark, Kevin and Adrienne Ruark, Tyler and Kara Armstrong, Cory Mathews and Jake Mathews; 18 great-grandchildren; and Kaitlyn Daisy Clarke, her great-great-granddaughter.
A memorial service is to be held April 17 at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity for family only because of COVID-19 restrictions.