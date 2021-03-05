Ginger Morris, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Ginger was born April 9, 1930, at Spokane to Wesley and Estella (Gurske) Holcomb. She attended her schooling in Spokane and at Rogers High School for one year before moving to Plummer, Idaho, and graduating from Plummer High School in 1949.
On Nov. 19, 1949, Ginger married Gary L. Morris in Plummer and they made their home at Gold Creek Ranch in Potlatch. In their early years, the couple raised swine and dairy cows, selling milk to the Carnation Co. as well as more than 100 customers in the area. Later they transitioned to raising grains and grasses, and were able to build a home storage and elevator facility. During this time, Ginger ran the business office for the operation and enjoyed all aspects of their farm life from driving truck to caring for the animals.
Upon retirement in 2005, they moved to Princeton and developed a large fruit orchard, making apple cider and raising a large garden, which they shared with friends, family members, Backyard Harvest and the Potlatch Food Bank. In 2019, the couple moved to Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Ginger was a member of the Gritman Auxiliary, a 4-H sewing leader, participated in the Potlatch PTA and served as a past president of the Jolly Mrs. Club, of which there was an article in the Library of Congress registry.
Ginger enjoyed bowling and was a charter member of the Bowlarama, playing on various leagues. She especially enjoyed bowling with her friends in the Leisure League and traveling to tournaments in the region as “The Gad Abouts.” Ginger also painted and fired ceramic pieces of all kinds. She was talented in the airbrush technique and the use of antique stains. Her other hobbies included sewing, pinochle, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and doing jigsaw puzzles that she’d frame for family and friends. Ginger had a kind and caring disposition, a quick wit and she enjoyed all things red, her favorite color.
Survivors include her son, Carey R. Morris, of Colville, Wash.; a daughter, Gina Morris, of Post Falls, Idaho; a grandson, Sean Burnet (Annji), of Pullman; a nephew, Michael (Barb) West, of Princeton; and a niece, Deborah Joplin, of Hayward, Calif. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Samantha and Joey, and one great-great-grandchild, Sofia. Patrick McAleney, of Florence, Ore., and Henrianne Westberg, of Moscow, join the family in mourning her loss. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Lou Conner.
An interment service for Ginger Morris will be held at the Potlatch Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
The family wishes to thank the Palouse Hills Assisted Living staff for their care and support.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.