Ginger Morris, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Survivors include Carey R. Morris, Colville, Wash.; Gina Morris, Post Falls, Idaho; Sean Burnett, Pullman; a niece, Debrah Joplin, Hayward, Calif., and a special dear friend, Henrianne Westberg, Moscow. She is also survived by one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Ginger will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Potlatch Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Veith officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.