Born July 14, 1930, in Shelbyville, Ind., to Alonzo Coulston and Thelma Gillis, Gillman Ray Coulston passed away of natural causes Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Spokane.
A Veterans of Foreign Wars life member and 14-year resident of Reardan, Wash., Gillman married Irene F. Binford in 1984 and enjoyed his career as a fireman. Gillman also served in the United States Navy successfully, retiring in 1967 after a 20-year career during the Korean and Vietnam wars. With a fun and bit of a macabre sense of humor, Gillman liked helping animals, donating to their welfare, and woodworking.
Gillman is survived by three sons, Daniel (Celeste) Coulston, of Spokane, Thomas Coulston, of Snohomish, Wash., and Stephan (Christine) Coulston, of Reardan, Wash.; one daughter, Carolyn (Woody) Bryan, of Lewiston; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Private interment date will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Wash.