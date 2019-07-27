Gilbert J. “Gil” Low, 100, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Belle Vista Adult Family Home, in Pullman.
Gil was born Nov. 29, 1918, in Bayard, Neb., to Walter and Ivah (Walker) Low. He grew up on the family farm in Nebraska, where he attended school and worked hard with his family. Following school, Gil entered the U.S. Navy, where he built his career for three decades. He served during World War II, the Korean Conflict as well as Vietnam. Gil married Wanda Hummingbird on July 11, 1957, in San Jose, Calif. The family lived in Florida, Tennessee and Oregon while he completed his career in the U.S. Navy.
Following his retirement, the family lived in Oregon and Gil began his second career as a correctional officer. Following his second retirement, Gil worked as a handy man in the communities where he and Wanda lived. In 1999, they moved to Albion from Spokane. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars through the years, serving at various levels of the organization. He loved to work with his hands and enjoyed drawing and telling stories and jokes. He was always handing out candy to all he came to meet.
Gil is survived by his daughter, Sandra Johnson and husband Bud Bower of Albion; his son, Gilbert Joseph Low Jr. and wife Mary of Appleton, Wis.; his grandchildren, Sara (John) Eisenbarth, Brent Johnson, Zorana (Jared) Beerbohm, Lorie Bower, Randy (Janine) Low, Becky (Mike) Pinnow, Katie (Ryan) Olson and Tricia (Arnie) Lee; and 14 great-grandchildren, Mia Low, Michael, Maddy and Miranda Pinnow, Carney and Zach Olson, Cecilla and Landon Lee and Jared, Gavin and Ella Eisenbarth, Autumn and Paulina Bower and Amelia Claypool.
Gil was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, in 2000; his parents; two brothers, Jack and Benny; and two sisters, Bernice and Evelyn.
A memorial service with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Regency Retirement Community in Pullman.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.