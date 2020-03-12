Gertrude Stachofsky passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Gertrude was born July 23, 1915, in Rice, Wash., to Viola and Maynard McReynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her son, Michael; her daughter, Patty; and her stepdaughter, Joyce.
She is survived by children Mary Jo Rulffes (Don), of Seattle, Carole Hall (Felix), of Mayflower, Ark., Gary Stachofsky (Kathy), of Clarkson, Kathy Patchen (Dave), of Clarkston, and Wally Lundgren (Lynette), of Brainerd, Minn., as well as more than 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The eldest of six children, she is survived by three of her siblings.
She helped care for her younger siblings as they grew up together on the family farm, and throughout her schooling, she retained a perfect attendance record and made a mile-long walk to school each day. She moved to California upon graduation to attend Taft Junior College for two years, then returned to Spokane and graduated from Kinman Business University with a degree in office work. She worked as a bookkeeper at Deaconess Hospital.
In 1939 at 24 years old, she decided to see the country by bus. It didn’t matter that she’d spend a month traveling alone on the road, hopping from home to home in various states. There were two world’s fairs going on at the time — one in New York, one in San Francisco — and she wanted to go to both of them. That trip sparked a lifelong passion in her inner-nomad, a passion she’s had a century to indulge.
When she returned, Gertrude met her husband, Joseph Stachofsky, and they married in 1941 in Seattle — and, as she described, they dated every day for 44 years and raised their children. In 1966, she and Joseph made a trip to Europe, where their daughter, Carole, lived, for what they called their honeymoon 25 years later. Even after her husband’s death in 1985, Gertrude took multiple trips overseas. She made solo journeys to China, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. In her 80s, she went on a weeklong African safari in Kenya after visiting her son, Michael, in Uganda, one of her favorite regions in the world.
She was known as the dollar grandma because as her family grew, the birthday presents came down to sending them each a dollar apiece so near or far they always knew she remembered their birthday. She was an amazing seamstress and had a knack for gardening; her garden was one of her happy places. We will miss her sense of humor, her contagious laugh and the love of life she shared with all of us.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her memory to Washington Talking Book and Braille Library, 2021 Ninth Ave., Seattle, WA 98121.
“I hope you’re dancing in the sky. And I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir. And I hope the angels know what they have. I’ll bet it’s so nice up in heaven since you arrived.” Lyrics from Dani and Lizzy: “Dancing in the Sky.”