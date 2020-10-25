Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.
Angels peacefully took two of their own: Our mother, Gertrude Elizabeth Howell, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with her granddaughter, Michelle, and great-granddaughter Tobee by her side; and our dad, Lester Vernon Howell, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at their home with his son, Steve, by his side.
Mom was 92 years old, born Nov. 27, 1927, in Clearwater to Menzo L. and Clara E. (Payton) Adamson. Her family moved to Clarkston in 1936. Mom graduated in 1945 from Clarkston High School. She began her 38-year career with Pacific Telephone and Telegraph in June 1945, two months after she graduated. During her years at the phone company, she made so many lifetime friendships and memories. Retiring in December 1983, as the chief operator, when the offices closed in Lewiston.
Dad was 94 years old, born Jan. 2, 1926, in Boise to Noah H. and Susie (Petersen) Howell. Dad’s family moved to Clarkston in 1938. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1944 and entered the Navy Seabees on June 2, 1944. He was in Pearl Harbor for six months and 12 months in Guam, and was honorably discharged June 2, 1946. Dad went to work for Potlatch right after his discharge, working on the “Bull Gang.” He moved up to the sawmill machine shop, then transferred to the pulp and paper mill machine shop in 1955 as a machinist, retiring in 1988 after 42 years.
Mom and Dad were married Nov. 30, 1946, in Lewiston. They would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this year.
They had a wonderful life. Family always came first. Rides through the Blue Mountains and visits to Fields Spring Park — crackers, cheese and Oly beer. Always with their children and best friends, Dud and Doty Lovejoy. Trips to California to visit relatives and Disneyland. They took great interest in their boys’ sports, which eventually transferred down to their grandchildren.
Mom and Dad are survived by their loving family: sons Jerry L. (Kathleen) and Stephen V. (Diane); grandchildren Michelle (Arron) Wilks, Janell (Rick) Wilkins, Travis (Allyssa) Howell and Brandon (Katy) Howell; great-grandchildren Makella (Keith) Hepburn, Sydnee Vaughn, Laura Gibson, Tobee, Tommee, Mckynze, Bryce and Cooper Wilks, Owen, Avery, Briannah and Elly Howell; and six great-great-grandchildren; sister Irene Pease; brothers Eugene and Ron Adamson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Their parents, along with siblings Loraine, Dwight, Glenn, Bernice and Pauline have already passed.
At their request, there will be no funeral. The family will gather for pizza and dilly bars at a later date.