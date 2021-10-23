Gerry Snyder passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the age of 88 from complications of a stroke.
She was born Anice Geraldine Wiley to Harvey and Thelma Wiley on Aug. 22, 1933, in Clearwater. She was raised mostly in the Coeur d’Alene area. She graduated from Rathdrum High School in 1951. She moved to Lewiston after graduation, and that is where she met her husband of 51 years, Norm. They married on June 21, 1953, and spent the majority of their lives in Weippe. Gerry worked for Joint School District 171 in Weippe.
In 1984, Gerry and Norm moved to Lewiston, where she started employment at Orchards Rehab and Care Center — now known as Prestige Care the Orchards — for 27 years, retiring at the age of 77.
Gerry enjoyed camping, picking berries, knitting, playing bingo and watching the Seattle Mariners play baseball.
She is survived by her children, Deb (Paul) Bartlett, of Lewiston, Gary (Lisa) Snyder, of Weippe, Gerald Snyder, of Weippe, Dale Snyder, of Moscow, Ron Snyder (Bonnie Torres), of Asotin; grandchildren, Lisa Kersey, Jodie Gibbs, Noel Swearingen, Nikki Kidder, and Brian, Travis, Lacie, Laynie and Logan Snyder; great-grandchildren, Destiny Graybill, Jacee Burns, Thomas Gibbs, Caden and Noah Kersey, Raymond Swearingen, Clair Snyder, Ivy Snyder, Trystan and Ophelia Tow; great-great-grandsons, Ruari and Liam Blanchette; brother Pat Wiley, of Orofino; sister, Betty Morris, of Portland, Ore., and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norm, her parents and her daughter-in-laws, Brenda and Lawanda.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
The family wishes to thank Prestige Care the Orchards for the wonderful care and love they gave her; she loved them all.