Gerry D. Brown was born May 26, 1939, to Arthur and Ruth Brown, and grew up in the small town of Pierce. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in 1961 and his master’s degree in physical education in 1964.
While in college at a freshman orientation dance, he met the love of his life and best friend, Marilyn Dreier. They married Sept. 10, 1960.
After graduation, Gerry’s first teaching position was in Almira, Wash. He then moved on to Selkirk High School in Metaline Falls-Ione, Wash., where he continued to teach and coach football. His next position was in Ridgefield, Wash., at Ridgefield High School. He enthusiastically took on multiple positions at the same time. Eventually Gerry decided to slow down a bit, gave up coaching football and focused on working the 10-acre berry farm that he and Marilyn had purchased, naming it “Brown’s Black & Blue Berries.” Gerry and his family, consisting of wife Marilyn, daughter Kerrie and son Garrett, later lived and worked in Colton.
Finally the family moved to Canby, Ore., in 1975 upon Gerry’s acceptance of an administrative position as a vice principal with the Canby School District. After more than 25 years as the vice principal, he retired from Canby High School and his four-year position as assistant superintendent.
During his lifetime, Gerry had many hobbies. His greatest enjoyment was fishing. However, he had many other interests, including but not limited to trap shooting, raising champion field trial dogs, tending koi fish ponds, gardening, pottery, running “Hood to Coast” (2x’s) and golf. He even had a golf rarity, a hole-in-one on a par-4 hole.
If one had to describe Gerry’s life in one word, that word would be “Giver.” Gerry was a “Giver” even after his death, with his organ donations to others.
Gerry passed unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He would want all to know that he had recently expressed how happy he was in his life and was confident knowing there was a home in heaven reserved for him.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter Kerrie Tatone (David) and son Garrett (Kristyn); grandchildren Kristina and Trevor Tatone, and Joshua, Morgan and Mackenzie Brown; sister Barbara Cramer Thomas; two nephews, Rick and Stan (aka Buster) Cramer, and niece Lonnie Curtis; along with the family of his deceased brother, Bob Tondevold; wife Ila Tondevold, niece Cheryl (Harry), niece Roxy (Larry) and nephew Bob (Marcia).