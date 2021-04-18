Gerri Lemmon

May 8, 1936 - April 14, 2021 — A Beautiful Life
If I could sum up my life in a few sentences, I would say “I am so lucky.” I was born (Geraldine Alice Roby) to a wonderful, large legacy of loggers — Robys and Altmillers, with a loving and strong father and beautiful and wise mother (Clarence and Caroline Altmiller Roby) and loads of aunts and uncles, and scads of cousins.
I feel fortunate to have been a child at the tail end of the Great Depression. Money was short, but I always had everything I needed at home. We grew most of the vegetables and lots of the fruit we ate. Cows and chickens provided milk, cream, butter and eggs. Wild game supplemented our meat. I was so lucky to be a child when we played games together like kick the can, hide and seek, marbles and ballgames, and I had 20 acres to roam and climb and chase cows.
I was so lucky to marry Kenny Lemmon, the only logger I ever met who liked opera and classical music. I loved to dance — tap dance, folk dance, square dance — and when Ken and I were dating and first married, we went to a dance somewhere every Saturday night. Later, we took up square dancing and enjoyed it very much. Ken, his mom and dad, and his brother’s family were so good to me.
I am so lucky to have my three kids and their spouses (Kathy Steinbruecker and Tim Norton, Connie and Mike Robison, Kurt and Lani Lemmon); I couldn’t ask for any better. I had lots of fun with them growing up, especially camping and river fun. I have two amazing grandsons and their wives (Kane Steinbruecker and Sabrina Patrick, Cody and Ashley Steinbruecker), and now a great-granddaughter, Addison Kate, who are all loving and beautiful people. So lucky to be a large part of their lives growing up and after years of dragging my kids to the river to play and camp, now they take me (Gerri floated the river when she was 80 years old).
I was lucky enough to have plenty of business. I started work in my mother’s salon, Caroline’s Beauty Shop, and enjoyed “beautifying” customers for more than 50 years.
I was so lucky to have a chance to make my music in and around Orofino all those years and achieve my Broadway dreams right here in my hometown. I was so fortunate to be connected with some other very talented folks all that time. First and foremost, Joanne Hutchinson, and others, including Larry Sharrai, Ev Olsen and the cast of “Hello, Dolly!”, Bird Goodwin, Ted Leach, Carla Laws and others. Lucky to have had my cherished Community Choir; what a great privilege to sing with those fine musicians.
Last, but certainly not least, I was so lucky to be able to live in Orofino. I consider the whole town my friends. Some are very old friends that I went to school with, and some are new friends. All are treasured.
Per Gerri’s wishes, there will be no services.