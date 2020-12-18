Gerardo “Jerry” Ibarra, loving husband and father, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at age 63 in Kennewick.
Jerry was born in Mexico to a family of 12 siblings. He settled in Pomeroy with his wife, Chris, and children. In his earlier years, Jerry farmed, raised livestock and enjoyed attending rodeos, calf roping and bull riding. He later found employment as a heavy equipment operator working in construction traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest for 15 years.
Jerry was known and loved by many. Although ill for many years, he never let his illness deter his postive attitude or infectious smile.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Colleen; son Adam (Tracy); daughter Wendy (Jeff) Baldwin; stepchildren Brett (Krystal), Rachael (Lyle), Sharol (Matt) and Dominic; and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Christine, son Eddy and brother Joseph.
Because of COVID-19, a celebration of life is postponed until early spring.