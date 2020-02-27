Geralene Underwood Johnson, 88, of Orofino, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 19, 2020, with family by her side.
She was born Aug. 15, 1931, to the late Ernest and Iola Underwood, in Choctaw, Ark.
Gerri graduated from Clinton State Vocational Training School in Clinton, Ark., and was active in many sports, especially basketball. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Carroll Johnson, on May 23, 1949. They were married for 70 years.
Gerri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her early years, she worked for E.I. Dupont, running IBM machines in South Carolina. She spent her remaining years raising her children with her husband. They retired at their Orofino home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Carroll; two daughters, Katrena Johnson and Regina Johnson; one son, Jerry S. Johnson (Florence); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.