Geraldine Rose Akkerman, 75, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Clarkston to Emma (McFarland) and Arthur Harold Middleton. She attended school locally until the eighth grade and later went back to complete her schooling.

She and Clarence Akkerman were married in March of 1966. She divorced him and then married Dale Card. Later, she remarried Clarence.