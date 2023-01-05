Geraldine Rose Akkerman, 75, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Clarkston to Emma (McFarland) and Arthur Harold Middleton. She attended school locally until the eighth grade and later went back to complete her schooling.
She and Clarence Akkerman were married in March of 1966. She divorced him and then married Dale Card. Later, she remarried Clarence.
Geraldine started working at Twin City Foods in Lewiston and then worked for Hells Gate Marina, helping manage it in the 1980s. Later, she found work as an operator for CCI Speer, where she eventually retired.
Geraldine attended First Assembly of God/Valley Christian Center in Lewiston, and would support and donate to a lot of Christian organizations, including to the 700 Club.
She is survived by her sister, Haroldene Ann (Helmer) Wenstrom; daughter, Misty (Bob) Banks; sons, Edward Akkerman and Todd Akkerman; grandchildren, Shayleigh and Jamie Banks, Macinzie, Brandon and Mia Akkerman; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Geraldine was a committed wife, mother and grandmother, who loved God and her family. She will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.