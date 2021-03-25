Gerald Thomas Henry passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
He was born Nov. 22, 1942, to Marion and Oliver Henry in Lewiston. He was a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and was a descendant of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Gerald, or “Jerry” as he was known to his friends, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from the University of Idaho and was active in the Civic Theatre in Lewiston for several years. He moved to Boise in 1970 to be part of the Boise Free Theatre where he serviced as a director, actor, costumer, scenic artist and manager. After the theater closed, he joined friends at the Free Theatre in San Francisco. Jerry lived and worked in San Francisco for more than 30 years where he was part-owner in a metal fabrication business before returning home to Lapwai in the early 1990s. He worked as the office manager for both Gem Electric and Clearwater Electric before joining the Clearwater River Casino as a prep cook until he retired.
Gerald was an avid reader, an intellectual with strong political opinions and encouraged his family and friends to vote in every election. He loved his two dachshunds and enjoyed an annual road trip with his brothers. He served on the Festival Dance Board for several years and was responsible for bringing ballet classes to the Lapwai Elementary School. He enjoyed cooking and catered many events, parties and weddings.
He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Rudy Henry, Jenny and Dwight Williams, Lawrence and Rhoda Henry, Susan and Rick Carlin, Elizabeth Henry, and Stephanie Evans. Gerald is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews whom he loved and supported throughout the years and his grandson, Brandon Morganflash.
Because of the pandemic, there will be small, private burial at the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gerald’s memory to Festival Dance. Donations can be made online at www.festivaldance.org.