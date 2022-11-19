Gerald Matthew Burns Sr., was born Dec. 14, 1966, in Whittier, Calif., son of Mitchell Burns and Jannette Romine. He passed away the evening of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, near Woodland.
Jerry spent many happy years of his boyhood living with his maternal grandparents in California and near Kingman, Ariz., helping in his grandfather’s workshop, and playing in the citrus groves. He often mentioned the influence of his grandfather, who had been a traveling evangelist and an inventor of many types of machinery. Jerry disclosed recently that as a boy he had the desire to be a missionary. While that dream never came to pass, he inherited his grandfather’s mechanical aptitude and ability to work hard.
He lived most of his adult life in Florida and in California, although he spent about a year in the Las Vegas area working his father’s antique store. In 2007, he moved to Idaho, residing on Battle Ridge and in the Woodland area.
In recent years, Jerry faced serious health challenges that weakened him physically but neither quashed his ambitions nor dampened his enthusiasm for life. Jerry had a hearty sense of humor, was an energetic storyteller and loved dogs. He also enjoyed carpentry, designing new inventions and labor-saving devices, was an avid mechanic, and loved repairing anything — often joking that J-B Weld stood for “Jerry Burns Weld.”
He is survived by his son, Gerald Matthew Burns Jr. (daughter Aubrey), of Moscow; daughters Amanda Beth Holliday (daughter Charlotte), of Tampa, Fla., and Andrea Lynnette Burns, of Woodland; brother Phil Sadler, of Los Angeles; stepfather, Marty Dotson, of Woodland; father-in-law, Jim Woolbright; mother-in-law, Janis Woolbright; brother-in-law, James Woolbright; and ex-wife Betsy Woolbright-Birch, all of Woodland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell Burns and Jannette Romine Dotson, and by his grandparents Charles and Norma Rehard.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Woodland Friends Church, Woodland, with a covered-dish dinner to follow.