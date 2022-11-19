Gerald Matthew Burns Sr., was born Dec. 14, 1966, in Whittier, Calif., son of Mitchell Burns and Jannette Romine. He passed away the evening of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, near Woodland.

Jerry spent many happy years of his boyhood living with his maternal grandparents in California and near Kingman, Ariz., helping in his grandfather’s workshop, and playing in the citrus groves. He often mentioned the influence of his grandfather, who had been a traveling evangelist and an inventor of many types of machinery. Jerry disclosed recently that as a boy he had the desire to be a missionary. While that dream never came to pass, he inherited his grandfather’s mechanical aptitude and ability to work hard.