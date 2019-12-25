Gerald M. Young

Gerald Merle Young, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Casper, Wyo., to Earl and Erma Young. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Royal Plaza, in Lewiston.
As a young man, Jerry served in the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier and sailed around South America’s Cape Horn. In 1960, he married Carol (Boyd) Young and they made their home in Lenore and later moved to the Lapwai area. He worked for Potlatch Corp. at the Spalding sawmill and retired from the wood products division in Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Richard, Bruce and Scott Young; and sisters Helen Schubert, Marilyn Penland and Phylis Landrus.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol, of Lapwai; daughter Lisa (Darren) Cole of Brighton, Ill., and daughter Cara (Ricky) Stokes of Snohomish, Wash.; brother Loren (Diane) Young of Clarkston; and grandchildren Michaela Tuell, Loretta Tuell, Richard (Tripp) Stokes III and Lorelei Stokes.
An open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.