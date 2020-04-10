The Lord welcomed home a very special man Sunday, March 29, 2020, after he suffered a perforated colon caused from diverticulitis. Gerald Lee Seay passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Gerald was born March 28, 1960, in Grangeville, but lived in several cities growing up after his mother married a military man. He married Rebecca Martin in 1989. They had one son, Kyle Seay. They divorced in 1994.
In 2009, after meeting Teresa “Terry” Hammett, Gerald called the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley home for the last 11 years. Gerald was a free spirit, never landing in one place too long. He lived in Spokane, San Diego, Colorado Springs, Colo., Seattle and Medford, Ore., just to name a few cities.
Gerald was a carpenter by trade. He went to work for K & G Construction in 2015. He had a special place in his heart for many of his co-workers. He loved music, building things, fishing, hiking, camping and Modern Warfare.
Gerald is survived by his significant other, Teresa “Terry” Hammett, of Clarkston; son Kyle Seay, of Fukuoka, Japan; mother Barb Belz, of Seattle; oldest brother Brad Willey, of Idaho Falls; older sister Kim Clark, of Winchester; younger brother Dave Belz, of Seattle; and youngest brother Kurt Belz, of Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Willey; grandmother Thelma Willey; aunt Vicky Willey; and cousin Andrea Willey.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date because of COVID-19 restrictions. Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. He will be buried at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Any donations can be made to either the Lewiston or Clarkston food banks.