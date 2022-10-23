Gerald John Behler

Gerald John Behler, 90, born in Ferdinand, Oct. 2, 1932, had his spirit set free Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Gerald is survived by his son Tim Behler (Patti), son Brian Behler (Mimi Ross) and daughter Janel Behler (George Jensen); four grandchildren, Danielle Timm (Jacob), Corinda Howe (Robert), Chase Beeler (Adrianne) and Darrelle Minckler; and 10 great grandchildren: Tori, Lucas, Taylor, Anna, Elizabeth, Zoey Genevieve, Ash, Lennon and Callen; along with his siblings, Harold Behler, Marie Mitchell, Mardell Muth and Dona MaCann; and longtime friend Helen Mars.