Jerry Wayne Reynolds took the hand of his Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, and walked into eternal life with Jesus by his side.
Jerry was born July 29, 1933, in French Camp, Calif., to Ralph W. Reynolds and Virginia Richards Reynolds. Jerry grew up in Stockton, Calif., with his brother, Michael Reynolds.
Jerry made the United States Coast Guard his life’s career. He worked up and down the California coast on lighthouses. For 18 months, he served on Wake Island. Jerry said it was a good duty station — there was swimming in the lagoons and free beer was brought in. Base Boston was another station, as well as weather ships out in the Atlantic. He served on the United States Coast Guard Taney out of Alameda, Calif. We met while Jerry was stationed at Point Arena Loren Station in California. Jerry retired as a chief petty officer. We were married Dec. 9, 1960, in Stockton, Calif.
Jerry and I moved to Lewiston in June 2005, from Dublin, Calif. We wanted a slower-paced life. Jerry enjoyed his retirement in Lewiston.
Jerry loved researching family genealogy. He liked volunteering for Interlink by driving elderly people to their appointments. Jerry was active in his church, the Congregational Presbyterian church, by serving communion to those at home unable to attend, as well as taking part in Bible study and church suppers. He would attend church with myself and my twin on each arm. The other guys would say, “You sure are a lucky guy, Jerry.”
Jerry leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joanne Reynolds; his daughter, Jeri Moore, and her husband, John, and dog Mojo; his son, Todd Reynolds, and his wife, Shannon, and his granddaughter, Delaney; his brother, Frederick Mac McKenzie; and, as Jerry always said, in-laws up to his eyeballs.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Reynolds; his mother, Virginia Reynolds-McKenzie; his stepfather, Frederick McKenzie; his brother, Michael Reynolds, and Michael’s wife, Ada Reynolds.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, no service is being held.