Gerald “Jerry” Rich, 89, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was born Nov. 19, 1933, near Gannett, Idaho, to Robert S. and Pauline J. Leasenby Rich. He spent most of his childhood in the Boise area. He was one of 12 students that started at Cole School and graduated together from Boise High. Jerry married the love of his life, D. Carol Olsen, on Feb. 9, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother R. George. He is survived by sister Carol Priest, sons John (Joy), Dave, Tom (Deb), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was a past member of the IBEW, Air National Guard, and various square and round dance clubs including being a charter member of the Palouse Promenaders. Jerry was a journeyman electrician for most of his adult life. His electrical apprenticeship and early journeyman time was in southern Idaho. He spent three years following electrical jobs in central California. In 1966, the family moved to Moscow. In 1991, Jerry and Carol moved to Juliaetta where they lived until death.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held in the Spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Twin City Square and Round Dance Center in Clarkston.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.