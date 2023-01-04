Gerald ‘Jerry’ Rich

Gerald “Jerry” Rich, 89, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was born Nov. 19, 1933, near Gannett, Idaho, to Robert S. and Pauline J. Leasenby Rich. He spent most of his childhood in the Boise area. He was one of 12 students that started at Cole School and graduated together from Boise High. Jerry married the love of his life, D. Carol Olsen, on Feb. 9, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother R. George. He is survived by sister Carol Priest, sons John (Joy), Dave, Tom (Deb), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.