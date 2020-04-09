Jerry Sanford passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his home Friday, April 3, 2020.
Jerry and his twin brother, Joe, were born to Elvin “Blackie” Sanford and Juanita “Red” Sanford on Aug. 19, 1950. The two boys were always busy and always up to something. Jerry graduated from Clarkston High School in 1969, where he was a member of the ROTC. A lifelong resident of Asotin County, Jerry worked various jobs. The job he was most proud of was as a firefighter with the Clarkston Fire Department. He also worked on and off for more than 40 years for Mountain View, Merchants and Richardson-Brown funeral homes.
Jerry married Kathy Polumsky on June 22, 1974, and welcomed their son, Chad, in September of the following year. The marriage, however, ended in divorce in 1979. On Jerry’s birthday in 1985, he married Paula Willis and they were married until the time of his death.
Jerry leaves behind his wife of almost 35 years, Paula Sanford, of Clarkston; his sister, JoAnn (Harvey) Woodruff, of Tacoma; nieces Carrie (Chad) Nordberg and Becky (Pat) Gerspacher; son Chad (Kerry) Sanford, of Asotin, and their daughters, Jolee and Lacee; daughter Laura (Eric) Sanford-Hawkins, of Spokane, and her daughters, Jaedynn Visco and Devan (Hailey) Visco; stepson Ken (Tina) Willis, of Everett, Wash., and their children, Rebecca, Maximo and Jenny; stepdaughter Jennifer (Jim) Young, of Phoenix, and their son, Brendan; sister-in-law Claudia Sanford, of Lewiston, and niece Jennifer Sanford.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, mother and twin brother Joe.
Merchant Funeral Home will be handling the services. A private service for family will be held because of COVID-19 restrictions. Donations may be made to the Clarkston Fire Department in Jerry’s memory.