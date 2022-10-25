Gerald “Jerry” Lee Issler was born May 29, 1934, to Sam and Doris Issler in Oakes, N.D. He grew up in the Plummer/St. Maries area and attended school in Plummer, Idaho. He passed away peacefully Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 88.

Jerry married Iris Henriksen, of Harrison, Idaho, in 1955, and they had two children, Deborah and Dustin Issler. Jerry and Iris divorced in the early ’90s, and Jerry reconnected with Diane Paluso from Grangeville in the early 2000s. Diane and Jerry lived together as life partners and companions for nearly two decades.